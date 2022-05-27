Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.97 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

