Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

