Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

