Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $369,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 632,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

