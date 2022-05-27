Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Blink Charging stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.