Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

NYSE GD opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

