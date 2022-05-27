U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 106,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

