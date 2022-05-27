Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $10.55 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

