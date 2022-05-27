Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,494,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $75.21 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

