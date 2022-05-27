Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,557.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

PFG opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

