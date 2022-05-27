Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

