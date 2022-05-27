Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Bio-Techne worth $253,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $365.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

