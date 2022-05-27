People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $268.88 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

