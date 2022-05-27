People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,864,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.