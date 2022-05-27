People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,325 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 383.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,159,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.83.

Shares of TEAM opened at $175.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

