People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,339 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 68,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

