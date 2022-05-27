BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.44.

NYSE:COO opened at $343.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.