Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Comcast worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.