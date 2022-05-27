Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,373 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 89,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 131,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

