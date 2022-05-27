Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.76 Million Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.79% of HUTCHMED worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $9.06 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

