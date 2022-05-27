BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.21 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

