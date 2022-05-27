People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

