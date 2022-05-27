Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 43,506 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,731,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 25,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

