Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,178,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

