Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.42 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,524 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Houlihan Lokey worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

NYSE HLI opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

