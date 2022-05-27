Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.