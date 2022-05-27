Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 49,615 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in KLA by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $353.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.83. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

