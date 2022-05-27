Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

