Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 83.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 97.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

