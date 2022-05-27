Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUDS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

