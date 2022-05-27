Geode Capital Management LLC Has $161.95 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $161,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

