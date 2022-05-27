Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $450,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.