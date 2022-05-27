Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $562,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,589,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.