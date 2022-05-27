Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 205,383 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dell Technologies worth $166,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,572,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of DELL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

