Geode Capital Management LLC Has $190.04 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $190,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.