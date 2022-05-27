Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $60,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.45 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.