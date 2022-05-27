Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,425 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,707,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,328,000 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

