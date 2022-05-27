Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.