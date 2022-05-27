Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,642,000 after purchasing an additional 201,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

EMR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

