Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

