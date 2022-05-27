Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $33.80 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

