Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,997 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19.

