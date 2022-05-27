Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.32.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.87. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

