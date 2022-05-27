Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 420 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

