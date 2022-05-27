InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of InterDigital worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in InterDigital by 482.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,889 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 1,597.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

InterDigital Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.