Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Simmons First National worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $123,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

