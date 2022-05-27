Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.94 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mueller Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.