TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.