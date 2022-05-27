Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in XPeng by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in XPeng by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,768,000 after buying an additional 365,315 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

