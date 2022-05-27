Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 724,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.69 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

